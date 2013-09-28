State receives nearly $1M to preserve coastal area

Connecticut has received a nearly $1 million federal grant to preserve coastal habitat and restore salt marsh.

More than 90 percent of Connecticut's coastline is developed, but state environmental officials say the state has significant breeding and wintering populations of bird species such as the saltmarsh sparrow, roseate tern and American black duck. All rely on wetlands.

The state says restoration work at Silver Sands State Park in Milford will increase interior tidal flow in the marsh habitat, restore native vegetation, provide source reduction for mosquito control and cut or eliminate pesticide applications.

The acquisition and protection of two coastal saltmarsh parcels in Branford and Milford will provide habitat for migratory birds and allow for marsh migration as sea levels rise.

The project is set to begin next April.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.