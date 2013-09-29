Big E attendance hits new record of 1.38 million

Officials at the Big E say high turnout this weekend has pushed attendance at this year's fair to a new record.

Eastern States Exposition President and Chief Executive Officer Eugene Cassidy says attendance on Saturday hit a record 160,872 at the fairgrounds in West Springfield, Mass., helping set a new total attendance record for the 17-day event of 1.38 million. The previous record of 1.37 million was set last year.

The fair ends Sunday and the Beach Boys will help close it out with a concert at 7:30 p.m.

The Big E bills itself as the largest fair in the Northeast and features carnival rides, food, music, agricultural contests and exhibits, a circus, daily parades and crafts.

