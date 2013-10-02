Metro-North to boost train runs from Conn. to NYC

Metro-North Railroad says more trains will be running on the New Haven Line.

Nearly a week after a circuit failed in a New York City suburb, the commuter rail line said the New Haven line has gotten a power boost from Con Edison's temporary substation in Harrison, N.Y.

Metro North says trains will be operating at about 65 percent capacity beginning Wednesday. That's up from 50 percent since the disruption began.

Interstate 95, the Merritt Parkway and other highways in southeast Connecticut have been jammed with by traffic tie-ups as commuters look for alternative ways to get to Grand Central Terminal

Officials say normal commuter rail service between New Haven and New York City should resume by Oct. 8.

