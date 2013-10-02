Recipe of the Week: PB Marshmallow Cereal Bars

Click here for the full recipe!

No-Bake Peanut Butter Marshmallow Cereal Bars

Yield: one 8-by-8-inch pan, 9 to 12 squares

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 2 minutes, microwave

Total Time: 2 hours, for chilling

Ingredients:

1 heaping cup creamy peanut butter (use Jif, Skippy, or similar; do not use natural or homemade peanut butter)

1/2 cup light corn syrup (light colored, not lite)

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup light brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3 1/2 cups Special K cereal (Corn Flakes may be subsituted, or use about 3 cups Rice Krispies cereal)

about 5 ounces marshmallows (half of one standard bag; I used large but mini are ideal)

Directions:

Line an 8-inch square pan with aluminum foil leaving overhang, spray with cooking spray; set aside.

In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine 1 heaping cup peanut butter, corn syrup, sugars, and heat on high power for 1 minute to melt.

Stop to stir. Mixture will be on the granular side, this is okay.

Return bowl to microwave and heat for 1 more minute on high power.

Stir in the vanilla.

Stir in the cereal and marshmallows. The marshmallows will melt to some extent, but not fully.

Turn mixture out into prepared pan, packing it down somewhat firmly with a spatula, and smooth the top.

Cover pan with a sheet of foil (to prevent fridge smells), and place pan in fridge to set up for about 2 hours or until set, before lifting out with foil overhang, slicing, and serving.

Bars will keep airtight at room temperature for up to 1 week, in the refrigerator for up to 2 weeks, or in the freezer for up to 6 months.