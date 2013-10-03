UConn's affordability topic of public hearing

A legislative committee is seeking public input on the issue of affordability at UConn, Connecticut's flagship university.

The Program Review and Investigations Committee scheduled a hearing on Thursday at the Legislative Office Building to discuss the issue. The panel's nonpartisan staff is currently examining how the affordability of a UConn undergraduate education has changed over the past 20 years. The study is expected to pay particular attention to in-state students.

The study will identify what influences the overall cost of attending UConn, as well as the effect financial aid has on affordability.

The committee has already determined that tuition and fees for an in-state UConn undergraduate increased nine percent beyond inflation between 2008 and 2011.

Thursday's hearing will also address reemployment of older workers and DCF services for older children.

