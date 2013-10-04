The Crazy Coupon Chick is Back

Visit Yes We Coupon and her site: The Crazy Coupon Chick for more ways to save!



**Coupon Inserts: 3 inserts! 2 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum :)

Drug Stores-

CVS- FREE Oral B replacement brushes! On sale for $5.99 with a $2 ExtraCare Buck. We have a coupon for $5 off the 9/29 P&G! Pay .99¢ and get back $2 in ExtraCare Bucks!

Look for back to school items marked at 75% off!!

Walgreens- 10/8 is Senior Citizen Day! Get 15% off your entire transaction and 20% off Nice! brand items. 1 day only!

Big Y- This week, Big Y is having their famous Buy 1 Get 2 FREE deal!

The Norwich Bulletin is sponsoring 4 public coupon workshops on October 19th and 26th!

Click here to sign up!



10/16/2013 Colonial Club House

5 Colonial Dr. Plainfield, CT

9:30AM - 12:30AM

2:30PM - 5:30PM

10/26/2013 (Sat) Preston VFW

28 Spicer Rd. Preston CT

9:30AM - 12:30AM

2:30PM - 5:30PM