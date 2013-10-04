Yankees star Rodriguez sues MLB, Selig in NYC

Alex Rodriguez has sued Major League Baseball and its commissioner, saying they are trying to destroy his reputation and career.

The lawsuit filed by the New York Yankees third baseman in New York State Supreme Court was made public Friday. It seeks unspecified damages.

The suit claims Commissioner Bud Selig and Major League Baseball have tried to smear Rodriguez' reputation to "gloss over" Selig's past inaction and tacit approval of the use of performance-enhancing substances in baseball. The lawsuit says Selig wanted to secure his legacy as the "savior" of America's pastime.

Rodriguez is appealing a 211-game suspension for violating baseball's drug agreement and labor contract.

The lawsuit says the suspension will cost him tens of millions of dollars in salary and could prevent him from meeting certain performance goals in his contract worth millions of dollars.

MLB spokesman Matthew Monte says the league has no comment.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.