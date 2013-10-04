Volunteers needed for Holiday Light Fantasia

The folks at Holiday Light Fantasia is looking for volunteers, who must be older than 18 years old.

The Volunteers need people to work day shifts and change out broken light bulbs from displays. There are more than one million light bulbs and 237 decorative pieces, which make it the biggest Christmas light display in Connecticut.

Last year, thieves put a damper on the holiday spirit and stole thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

Holiday Light Fantasia is the largest fundraiser each year for the Channel 3 Kids Camp.

Volunteers said they are making changes to keep burglars and vandals away. Last year, thieves damaged displays and stole thousands of feet of copper wiring, chainsaws and other equipment.

Organizers had to push the opening back and lost nearly $30,000.

Video cameras have been set up and police will be patrolling the park.

If you would like to volunteer, call Katie Berube or Joan Gurski at 860-742-2267. Officials asked people not to show up announced.

