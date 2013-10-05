Town voters accept $50M for new Sandy Hook school

Newtown voters have accepted a $50 million grant from the state of Connecticut to build a new Sandy Hook Elementary School, the site of last year's school massacre.



The unofficial results Saturday were 4,504 for the grant offer and 558 against. The vote was essentially a formality since a task force of Newtown officials decided in May in favor of a plan to tear down the school and build a new one. Sandy Hook students have been attending classes at a school in neighboring Monroe.



State lawmakers had set aside the money to help the town build a new school to replace the one where a gunman killed 26 people last December. Connecticut officials said the state was willing to allocate all of the $50 million to the new school.



(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)