Sikorsky cancels planned worker furloughs

Helicopter maker Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. has canceled temporary layoffs of nearly 2,000 workers in Connecticut, Florida and Alabama that were planned because of the partial federal government shutdown.

Sikorsky's decision came after Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel announced Saturday that the Pentagon is bringing back to work at least 90 percent of the estimated 350,000 defense civilian employees furloughed in the shutdown.

The Stratford, Conn.-based division of United Technologies Corp., which makes Black Hawk helicopters, planned to furlough workers on Monday.

The Pentagon decided it could bring back civilian workers based on its interpretation of a law passed before the shutdown that ensured members of the military would be paid on time. The law also allowed the Pentagon to keep on the job civilians who provide support to the military.

