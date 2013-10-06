Yale searches for stinker adding feces to dryers

Yale University hopes to solve a case of whodungit by identifying the stinker who has been soiling students' laundry by sticking human feces inside clothes dryers.

The culprit has been dubbed the "poopetrator" and is being blamed for at least four incidents in the past month in the laundry room at Saybrook College.

Saybrook Master Paul Hudak says Yale police are investigating. He says students are being asked to not leave their laundry unattended, and the targeted machines have been cleaned. Officials at the Ivy League school also are considering changes to laundry room access.

The Yale Daily News reports that Saybrook students are angry about the mess and have begun standing watch over the laundry room.

