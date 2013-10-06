Huskies to play a game in Bridgeport this season

Connecticut fans and donors along the state's Gold Coast are getting a chance to see the Husky basketball teams a little closer to home.



UConn Athletic Director Warde Manuel will be in Bridgeport Monday morning to announce a partnership that will bring one men's and one women's regular-season game to the Webster Bank Arena this season.



The men will face Eastern Washington on Dec. 28 and the women will face Temple on Jan. 11.



The UConn women have played 10 NCAA tournament games at Webster Bank Arena and won nine of them, including victories over Maryland and Kentucky last season.



