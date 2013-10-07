The Upcoming Fall Food Stroll

Location: Downtown New London, CT;
Date: Wednesday, October 16, 5:30-9:00pm
Phone: 860-444-2489
Pan Scallops over Angel Hair Pasta in an Orange Cream Sauce
Ingredients:
8 Sea Scallops
1 tablespoon of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
Salt and Pepper to taste
1 orange
3 tablespoon of Heavy Cream
Sauce: Cut the orange in half and squeeze the juice of 1/2 of orange into small sauce pan. Zest and add 1 tsp to the juice. Cook down over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Add the cream and cook for about 3 more minutes.
Scallops: Season w/salt and pepper. Heat the oil and butter on medium-high heat in non-stick pan. When the pan is hot, add the scallops and cook for 4 minutes on each side, until you can see the white changing color.
Spoon the sauce over the scallops, serve hot over angel hair pasta.