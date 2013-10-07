The Upcoming Fall Food Stroll

New London's Fall Food Stroll

Location: Downtown New London, CT;

Date: Wednesday, October 16, 5:30-9:00pm

Phone: 860-444-2489

Pan Scallops over Angel Hair Pasta in an Orange Cream Sauce

Ingredients:

8 Sea Scallops

1 tablespoon of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

Salt and Pepper to taste

1 orange

3 tablespoon of Heavy Cream

Sauce: Cut the orange in half and squeeze the juice of 1/2 of orange into small sauce pan. Zest and add 1 tsp to the juice. Cook down over medium-high heat for 3 minutes. Add the cream and cook for about 3 more minutes.

Scallops: Season w/salt and pepper. Heat the oil and butter on medium-high heat in non-stick pan. When the pan is hot, add the scallops and cook for 4 minutes on each side, until you can see the white changing color.

Spoon the sauce over the scallops, serve hot over angel hair pasta.