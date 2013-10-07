Local students create viral video about bullying

Some local high school students are sending a strong message about bullying on the internet, and the video has gone viral.

Now the three teens who posted the provocative video about suicide are hoping it continues to spread.

Whether your child is being bullied, you're a victim yourself or you know someone dealing with the issue, the video is for you. And if you watch it, there's a chance you may cry.

"Most people go through this, and they feel like they're alone," Taylor Tanguay said. "That's what the song is about. Take a Breath and Let Go."

The video shows girls dealing with body image issues, feelings of being alone and even impulses of cutting themselves to inflict self-harm.

"We have gotten some criticism about showing or implying self-harm, and honestly, we don't sugarcoat it. Because it can't be," Tanguay said.

While they may be acting, it's nothing short of reality.

Tanguay is a 10th-grade student at Nathan Hale Ray High School in Moodus, and she said she suffered deep depression after being teased and taunted last year.

"I was faced with it every day," Tanguay said. "That led up to me being hospitalized."

Bullying has been in the headlines a lot recently. Just last week, a 12-year-old in Stamford was arrested for bullying her classmate to a point where she considered suicide.

In Greenwich, after being bullied for years, Greenwich High School student Bart Palosz went home after the first day of school and killed himself.

Tanguay said she and her friends decided to make the video to start a very important conversation.

"We can't wait for something disastrous to happen before we make a stand," Tanguay said.

And since they posted the video on YouTube last week, the conversation hasn't stopped. It's had more than 200,000 views and counting, and the emails are pouring in.

The girls said they plan on sharing the video at their high school and are even discussing making another video one day, hoping it will make a difference.

To see the full video, click here.



