I-84 in Hartford closed after crash

All eastbound lanes on Interstate 84 in Hartford are closed after a multi-motor vehicle crash Monday evening.

The crash, which involved three vehicles, was reported between exits 49 and 50 around 8 p.m.

I-84 is expected to be closed for about three hours while state police investigate the crash and crews clean up the debris.

It is unclear if anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

