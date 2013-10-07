Family members say Stamford woman shot in DC wasn't delusional

Police in Washington, DC are looking into the use of deadly force after 34-year-old Miriam Carey, of Stamford, attempted to ram her black Infinity through a White House barricade last week.

The chaotic encounter left the U.S. Capitol in lockdown as Carey sped down Washington, DC's streets with her 13-month-old baby, Erica, in tow.

The child's father is Hartford Bluprint bar and restaurant owner Eric Francis. According to reports, Francis called Stamford police in 2012, and said he was afraid Carey had endangered their child.

Francis and Carey likely spent time at the Bloomfield home that he once owned. The home has since fallen into foreclosure and remains for sale.

Carey's family called the shooting negligent and unjustified. They said Carey, who was a college graduate and dental hygienist, wasn't dangerous.

"We're holding up as best as possible, under the circumstances," Miriam Carey's sister Valarie Carey told CNN.



Miriam Carey was diagnosed with postpartum depression with psychosis after her baby was born.

"This is a very serious condition that requires obtaining help as quick as possible," said Dr. Hank Schwartz with the Institute of Living.

Many are wondering whether Miriam Carey's mental state caused her behavior in Washington, DC.

"The actions of Ms. Carey are reflective of the kind of abhorrent behavior people with this issue can experience," Schwartz said.



Sources told CBS News Miriam Carey had delusional thoughts about the president bugging her Stamford condo, where more than 100 investigators combed the home Thursday.

Investigators removed a computer and medicine to treat mental illness, according to CNN. Her family disputes that any medicine was at the condo.

Miriam Carey was fired from her job in the last year, and it's still unclear why she drove to Washington, DC in the first place.

The investigation will reconstruct the car chase and shooting, though police said their officers' response was swift and brave.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.