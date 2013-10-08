Easy Orange & Cardamom Dessert Crepes

with Prudence Sloane



Yield-(12) 6" crepes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup milk

2 large eggs

pinch of salt

1 cup flour

6 tablespoons butter and some for buttering the pan

1/2 cup non-pulp orange juice

1/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoon orange liqueur

Heaping ¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

Pinch of salt

Directions:

Add the water milk, eggs and salt in the blender. Blend, then add the flour and blend until smooth. Let rest for at least 30 minutes at room temperature or overnight in the refrigerator. Before using test to see how thick the batter is. It should be a little heavier than heavy cream. Add water if too thick.

Heat a seasoned cast iron skillet or non-stick over medium low heat. Rub a little butter on the surface of the pan. When the pan is hot hold the pan with one hand off the heat and add a scant ¼ cup of batter to the center of the pan. Swirl the pan so the batter covers the bottom of the pan. Return to the heat and cook until the edges begin to curl up - about 1 minute. With a thin spatula flip the crepe over and lightly brown the other side. Repeat until all crepes are cooked. They can be held in the refrigerator covered for a day.

In a medium saucepan bring the sugar, orange juice and orange liqueur to a boil. Simmer until slightly syrupy - about 3 minutes. Stir in the cardamom, butter and a pinch of salt. One by one dip the crepes in the sauce and fold each crepe in half and then again. Line the folded crepes on a platter and pour the hot sauce over the crepes. Serve immediately. Serve as is or with ice cream or whipped cream.