Passport, other items found with driver shot in DC

A woman shot by police after trying to ram her car through a White House barrier was carrying a lockbox holding a passport, foreign currency and a Connecticut driver's license.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday reveal items police found during a search of Miriam Carey's Infiniti and a lockbox inside the vehicle. The documents don't reveal the significance of any of the items, which also included social security cards for her and her daughter.

The 34-year-old Carey was shot Thursday after a high-speed police chase that began outside the White House and ended near the U.S. Capitol. Her 1-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle but was not hurt.

A federal law enforcement official has said that Carey's mental health deteriorated in the last year and that she had delusions President Barack Obama was in contact with her.

