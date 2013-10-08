NYC cop surrenders in motorcycle-SUV assault case

An off-duty New York Police Department undercover detective apparently seen on video pounding on an SUV during a melee with motorcyclists has surrendered.

Police spokesman John McCarthy confirmed Tuesday the undercover officer is in custody. Charges are pending.

Two people familiar with the case say the detective was on a motorcycle and was seen on video hitting and kicking the SUV when a biker rally spiraled into violence. They weren't authorized to discuss the inquiry and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

The driver was pulled from his SUV on Sept. 29 after hitting a Massachusetts motorcyclist. The driver's wife says he was fleeing to protect her and their 2-year-old.

Four bikers have been charged in the case. One of them was arraigned Tuesday on assault and other charges. His attorney says he'll fight the charges.

