Police: Man making bomb for Stones rock musician

A Fairfield resident, who had jet fuel, explosive devices, guns and ammunition in his home, told police that he was making the bombs for Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones.

Joseph C. Callahan, 69, said some of the chemicals were similar to the ones used in the World Trade Center bombing.

The estranged wife of Callahan asked police to check on him at his home in the 1600 block of Bronson Road on Oct. 2.

While on Callahan's property, police found about 250 gallons of jet fuel and 150 to 200 guns as well as tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition. Police said the guns and ammunition were valued at more than $100,000.

Police blocked streets in the area after the discovery was made. More than 100 federal and local investigators went through the home of the man, who everyone knew as Joe.

"Because the initial response was dictated by what those initial officers heard from the individual and what they saw," said Fairfield police Chief Gary MacNamara.

Police said Callahan, who has a background in chemistry, was producing explosive devices, but it was not clear why.

When police started talking with Callahan, things got even more intense.

Court records say that Callahan told officers all the chemicals he had were used in the World Trade Center bombing and the Oklahoma City bombing. Callahan didn't stop there and also told police he was making explosives for Richards, who lives not too far away.

Callahan is facing more than 100 counts of having explosives, reckless endangerment and a charge involving making a bomb.

Eyewitness News talked with Callahan's lawyer, who said his client was going through some emotional issues right now and medications are involved, so the statements he made were basically ramblings during an emotional crisis.

One neighbor told Eyewitness News that he doesn't question whether Callahan was going to hurt anyone.

"Absolutely not, absolutely not, he's a fantastic neighbor," said Paul Zwyenburg, of Fairfield.

