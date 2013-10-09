Recipe of the Week: No-Bake Cheesecake

5 Minute, 4 Ingredient, No Bake Cheesecake



Ingredients

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

1 8 ounce tub of cool whip

1 8 ounce package of cream cheese. (room temp soft)

1/3 cup of lemon or lime juice

1 pie crust

Directions

Most important part of this recipe, is to leave the cream cheese out for a couple hours at room temperature. The cream cheese will become soft and smooth. The importance of this is to create a smooth texture. Not doing so, will create horrible lumps of cream cheese that will ruin the flavor of this pie. After your cream cheese is softened enough, I like to see if it will spread easily with a plastic spatula. In a mixing bowl, mix all before mentioned ingredients. Please note: the lemon/lime juice must come last. The reaction of the citrus juice will start to harden your mixture almost immediately. On the low speed of you hand mixer, blend well. Around 2 minutes of so is plenty, just make sure all ingredients are incorporated. Immediately pour mixture into a waiting graham crust or for those of us that can't have the gluten, I opt for muffin cups. Refrigerate for an hour to and hour and a half!