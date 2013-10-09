Connecticut economy hurt by rail mishap

An analysis conducted by the Department of Economic and Community Development shows Connecticut's economy suffered during the recent disruption of service along Metro-North's busy New Haven commuter rail line.

The impact analysis report, obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, determined Connecticut's gross state product, a measurement of the state's economic output, declined $62 million. Meanwhile, there was a net loss of $2.5 million in state revenues.

On Sept. 25, a failed electrical circuit cut power to part of the line, forcing Metro-North Railroad to reduce rail service by half. The line returned to full service between New Haven and Grand Central Terminal on Monday, thanks to a new electrical substation activated in Mount Vernon, N.Y.

DECD used the Regional Economic Models Inc. or REMI model to compile its report.

