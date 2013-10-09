Passengers stuck on Universal Fla. roller coaster

Ten people have become stuck on a roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida.

The 12-person train stopped near the top of the first hill of the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Park officials say a glitch caused the computers to go into safety mode, stopping the ride.

Orlando Fire Rescue was on scene. No injuries were reported.

