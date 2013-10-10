Police cracking down on distracted driving

Police are cracking down on motorists who text or use a hand-held cellphone while driving.

Authorities call it "high-visibility enforcement" intended to call attention to a law that took effect Oct. 1. It allows reporting of distracted driving offenses to insurance companies and increases fines for texting and using hand-held phones while driving.

Officials say the crackdown is scheduled through Tuesday.

The legislature first enacted a law in 2005 banning the use of cell phones without a hands-free device. Top lawmakers have said they were dismayed to see motorists still texting and driving or talking on a hand-held cellphone without a hands-free device.

Fines are now $150 for the first offense, $300 for the second offense and $500 for a third or subsequent offense.

