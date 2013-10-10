Survivor of Cheshire home invasion considers running for congress

The man, who survived one of the most heinous crimes in state history, may run for the United States Congress.

Dr. William Petit, whose wife and two daughters were murdered in their home in Cheshire, told reporters Friday he is thinking about running for the 5th Congressional District.

Since the tragedy, Petit has been rebuilding his life. While he doesn't practice medicine anymore, Petit has become involved in many causes. On Friday, Petit was in Simsbury supporting a local shelter for domestic violence awareness month.

Petit, who has remarried and his wife is expecting a child in two months, said he may be ready to take on a new challenge.

"My family was in local politics, ran for council," Petit said. "I was always in college and medical school."

Surrounded by reporters, Petit said he was torn about running, and has not officially made a decision.

The 5th Congressional District is currently being served by congresswoman Elizabeth Esty, who is a Democrat in her first term.

"Right now, Elizabeth's priority is fighting for a vote to reopen the government and end this reckless government shutdown immediately," Esty's campaign said in statement Friday.



Petit has never held an elected office. However, he has taken a political stand on the state's death penalty and urged lawmakers to not re-repeal it.

"There is an immense amount of good will towards Dr. Petit," said political analyst Kevin Rennie.

However, Rennie said he feels Petit may not be prepared for what comes with a congressional fight.

"Twenty-first century politics is a meat grinder, merciless, unforgiving and full of surprises," Rennie said.

The news came as a surprise to many.

"I think it's time to take it step by step with himself, get everything together," said Kevin Feehan of Farmington. "Just might be a little early to run."

"I think he should," said Sandra Lozada of Farmington. "Even before the tragedy, those events, he was an outstanding individual, a great doctor. I have never heard a bad thing about him."

