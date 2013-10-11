Organizing your Coupons with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Head to The Crazy Coupon Chick or Yes We Coupon for more information!



Coupon inserts-2 inserts this week- 1 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum

CVS-

Get a free 8x10 collage simply by "liking" minute clinic on Facebook and clicking on the "Photo Offer" box!

Walgreens:

FREE 4 ct Advil PM. On sale for $1 and get back $1 Register Reward!

Rite Aid:

FREE Colgate toothpaste! On sale for $3.50 and we have coupons coming out in this weekends paper for .50¢ off! Get back $3 +UP Reward!

Stop & Shop-

HOT deal on gas! Buy 7 Hunts tomatoes on sale for $1 each and get .40¢ off per gallon of gas! In order to get .40¢ off per gallon of gas, you would normally have to spend $400!

The Norwich Bulletin is sponsoring 4 public coupon workshops on October 19th and 26th!

Click here to sign up!

10/16/2013: Colonial Club House

5 Colonial Dr. Plainfield, CT

9:30AM - 12:30AM

2:30PM - 5:30PM

10/26/2013 (Sat) Preston VFW

28 Spicer Rd. Preston CT

9:30AM - 12:30AM

2:30PM - 5:30PM