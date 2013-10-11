Organizing your Coupons with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Head to The Crazy Coupon Chick or Yes We Coupon for more information!
Coupon inserts-2 inserts this week- 1 SmartSource and 1 RedPlum
CVS-
Get a free 8x10 collage simply by "liking" minute clinic on Facebook and clicking on the "Photo Offer" box!
Walgreens:
FREE 4 ct Advil PM. On sale for $1 and get back $1 Register Reward!
Rite Aid:
FREE Colgate toothpaste! On sale for $3.50 and we have coupons coming out in this weekends paper for .50¢ off! Get back $3 +UP Reward!
Stop & Shop-
HOT deal on gas! Buy 7 Hunts tomatoes on sale for $1 each and get .40¢ off per gallon of gas! In order to get .40¢ off per gallon of gas, you would normally have to spend $400!
The Norwich Bulletin is sponsoring 4 public coupon workshops on October 19th and 26th!
Click here to sign up!
10/16/2013: Colonial Club House
5 Colonial Dr. Plainfield, CT
9:30AM - 12:30AM
2:30PM - 5:30PM
10/26/2013 (Sat) Preston VFW
28 Spicer Rd. Preston CT
9:30AM - 12:30AM
2:30PM - 5:30PM