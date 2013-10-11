Family plans NY funeral for woman in Capitol chase

The family of a Connecticut woman who was shot to death by police after trying to ram her vehicle through a White House barrier plans to hold a funeral for her next week in Brooklyn.

A lawyer for Miriam Carey's sisters, Eric Sanders, says a wake will be held Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Grace Funeral Chapels. The funeral will follow Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The 34-year-old Carey was shot last Thursday. The high-speed police chase began outside the White House and ended near the U.S. Capitol.

Her 1-year-old daughter was inside the vehicle but was unhurt.

A federal law enforcement official has said that Carey's mental health deteriorated in the last year and that she had delusions President Barack Obama was in contact with her.

