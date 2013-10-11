Mother arrested in baby's death

The mother of seven month infant has been charged in connection with the drowning death of the seven month old baby.

New Britain Police arrested Erin Lujan, 34, and charged her with manslaughter 2nd degree and five counts of risk of injury to a minor.

According to police on September 21, Lujan reported the baby girl had been fussy and in order to sooth her, took a bath with the infant.

During the bath Lujan fell asleep and was woken up by another of her children after noticing water coming from the bathroom.

The baby was transported to the Hospital of Central Connecticut where the child was pronounced dead. The Connecticut State Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death to be asphyxia due to drowning.



Four siblings of the baby were home at the time, all under the age of ten.

Copyright 2013 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.