Conn. to mark Blind Americans Equality Day

Connecticut is preparing to highlight achievements made by the blind and visually impaired.

Gov. Dannel Malloy has proclaimed Tuesday as Blind Americans Equality Day, a national day of independence for the blind since 1964.

Malloy has said blind or visually impaired citizens have contributed much to the state of Connecticut.

Also Tuesday, the state's Department of Rehabilitation Services has sponsored an awareness event at the Old Navy store in West Hartford. Members of the public will have an opportunity to learn more about the daily lives of people with blindness. There will be vision impairment simulators, lessons in Braille and demonstrations of tools used by people with blindness.

The free event runs from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and is being spearheaded by Connecticut youth with blindness and visual impairments.

