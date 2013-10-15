NY funeral for woman killed in DC car chase

About 90 mourners in Brooklyn have paid their respects to a young woman killed by police in Washington after she tried to ram her vehicle through a White House barrier.

Miriam Carey was dressed in white, and lay in a white, open casket Tuesday at a funeral chapel. A woman sobbed loudly as the casket was wheeled out for the trip to a Long Island cemetery.

The 34-year-old dental hygienist from Stamford, Conn., is survived by her 1-year-old daughter, who was in the vehicle during the Oct. 3 car chase through the streets of Washington.

Carey had been diagnosed with postpartum depression and psychosis. Authorities say she believed President Barack Obama was monitoring her electronically.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

