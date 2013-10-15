2 women, unborn baby killed in Farmington crash

Two women and an unborn child were killed in a serious crash that shut down Route 6 in Farmington for hours Monday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., police were called to Route 6 near Hyde Road after getting word of the crash with injuries.

Police said two vehicles were involved, a mini-van and four-door sedan. The mini-van driver, identified as Melinda Hart, 27, of Bristol, was brought to the University of Connecticut Health Care Center in Farmington, where she died.

Police said Hart was eight months pregnant at the time and her unborn child did not survive.

There were three children inside the mini-van at the time of the crash - a 4-year-old girl, Casey, a 6-year-old boy, Collin, and an 8-year-old boy, Caleb.

The 8-year-old was brought to Hartford Hospital via LIFE STAR medical hospital and remains in ICU. The two other children were released from the hospital.

Caleb's siblings Colin and Casey were released from the hospital, but weren't at school Tuesday. They are with their father, friends said.

The Bristol superintendent said support and counseling was offered to classmates of the children as friends continue to cope.

A woman in the sedan, identified as 86-year-old Ruth Carroll, died as a result of her injuries sustained in the crash. Carroll's husband, Robert, 85, was also brought to a local hospital, where he was being treated for serious injuries to his legs and lower body.

Close friends and neighbors of Hart said she was one of the kindest, most dependable, devoted mothers around.

"She was one of the best people could meet," said Kaitlin Baran. "She always lent a helping hand. One of the best single mothers."

The crash remains under investigation; however, the police's preliminary investigation shows that second car driven by Robert Carroll made a left turn in front of Hart's minivan traveling eastbound on Route 6.

Friends said Hart was expecting another little girl, who was going to be named Rowan, that was due by C-section on Halloween.

Friends told Eyewitness News that the Hart family was heading home from their grandma's.

