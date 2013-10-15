New London welcomes 1st cruise ship since 2010

A cruise ship has called on New London for the first time since 2010.

The 96-passenger Grand Caribe stayed overnight Monday at City Pier, making a stop during a cruise from Boston to upstate New York.

The Day of New London reports that passengers were offered a day trip to Mystic Seaport and some toured downtown New London.

George Cassidy, executive director of the Stonington-based Connecticut Cruise Ship Task Force, says Princess Cruises' Dawn Princess is expected to visit New London next year. The ship has a capacity of nearly 2,000 passengers and a crew of more than 900.

Several cruise ships visited New London a few years ago but the weak economy and high docking costs were seen as keeping them away more recently.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

