Mass. student punished for aiding drunken friend

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts high school senior lost her volleyball team captaincy and was suspended for five games for what she says was an effort to help a drunken friend.



North Andover High School's Erin Cox says she got a call two weeks ago from a friend at a party who said she was too drunk to drive. She said she went to pick up the friend, because she didn't want the friend driving drunk or getting into a vehicle with an intoxicated driver.



By the time Erin arrived at the party, police were already there. They arrested several students for underage possession of alcohol.



Erin was cleared by police for not drinking or being in the possession of alcohol, but that didn't stop school officials from punishing her for violating a no tolerance policy for drugs and alcohol, her mother, Eleanor Cox, told WBZ-TV.



"She did what she thought was right, and I'm very proud of her," Eleanor Cox said.



The family has hired a lawyer and filed a lawsuit last week, but a judge ruled the court did not have jurisdiction.



Neither the school superintendent nor principal immediately responded to telephone messages left Tuesday.



Mothers Against Drunk Driving of Massachusetts said while Erin had good intentions, her friend should have called an adult.



