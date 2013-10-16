Public hearing set regarding cat, dog sales in state

A task force established by the legislature to study the sale of cats and dogs in Connecticut has scheduled its first public hearing.

The task force was a compromise as pet store owners fought lawmakers trying to ban pet shops from selling cats and dogs unless they're from a publicly operated animal control facility, an animal shelter or rescue group.

Advocacy groups want to reduce the demand for puppies from puppy mills by urging consumers to not buy food, supplies or toys from stores or websites that sell puppies.

A pet industry group supports a ban on the sale of dogs and cats from substandard breeding facilities

The task force is gathering information for proposed legislation next year. The hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Fairfield Public Schools Central Office.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.