Recipe of the Week: Pumpkin Cookies

Extra Easy Pumpkin Cookies

Ingredients

Original recipe makes 2 dozen cookies

1 (14 ounce) can 100% pure pumpkin

2 eggs

1/2 cup applesauce

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (18.25 ounce) package spice cake mix

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease two baking sheets.

Beat the pumpkin, eggs, applesauce, and vanilla together in a large mixing bowl. Stir in the cake mix, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves until well blended and creamy. Drop by spoonfuls on prepared baking sheets.

Bake in preheated oven until tops are firm when lightly touched, 8 to 10 minutes. Cool on racks.

