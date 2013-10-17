Cheese-Making Classes with Westmoor Park

Click here to find out about classes (and all of the other programs and activities) at Westmoor Park!

Fresh mozzarella

Ingredients:

1 ½ t citric acid dissolved in ½ c. cool unchlorinated, water

1 gallon pasteurized whole milk

¼ t. liquid rennet diluted in ¼ c. cool, unchlorinated water

1 t. cheese salt

Procedure:

Warm the milk to 55 degrees F.

Add the citric acid solution and stir thoroughly.

Warm the milk to 90 degrees. F (The milk will start to curdle)

Stir in the rennet solution and slowly raise the temperature to 100-105 degrees F.

After about 3-5 minutes, scoop out the curds, place in a microwavable bowl.

Press out as much whey as possible and pour it off.

Microwave the curds on high, starting for about 30 seconds. Drain off the whey.

Gently stretch and fold the curds to distribute the heat.

Microwave again for 30 seconds and repeat the process until the curds are shiny and stretchy.

Shape into a ball and place in a bowl of ice water to cool for approximately 30 minutes.

It may be eaten immediately, or will keep in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

Source: Carroll, Ricki. Home Cheese Making, Storey Publishing, 2002 with notes added by Rosemary from experience!