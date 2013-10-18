Memorial to slain MIT officer unveiled

A temporary memorial to slain Massachusetts Institute of Technology police Officer Sean Collier has been unveiled.

The granite memorial was dedicated in a brief ceremony on campus Friday morning attended by about 200 people.

Authorities allege the Boston Marathon bombing suspects shot and killed Collier on April 18 to get his gun as they tried to make their escape.

MIT Police Chief John DiFava said time tends to make people forget about tragedies such as Collier's death, but "support for Sean seems to grow every day."

Friday's ceremony took place six months to the day after Collier was killed.

A candlelight vigil is scheduled at the new memorial at 10:20 p.m. Friday, the exact time he was slain.

A permanent memorial will be erected in the future.

