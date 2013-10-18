Friday’s Savings with The Crazy Coupon Chick

Visit Yes We Coupon or The Crazy Coupon Chick website for more information!



Coupon inserts: 2 inserts- 1 smartSource and 1 Little Tikes insert

Grocery Stores:

Stop & Shop- Buy 7 Banquet meals at $1 each and get .40¢ off per gallon of gas! you would have to spend $400 to earn .40¢ off per gallon of gas so a really good deal!

Big Y- look for a mail in rebate inside your store circular. spend $20 on select products (includes Newman's own, smuckers, and energizer and more) and get a $10 Biy G gift card by mail :)

Price Chopper- Make sure to sign up for the pet club! for every $100 you spend on pet products, you earn a $20 Price Chopper gift card! They also have their Baby club as well! you can sign up at pricechopper.com

Drug Stores-

CVS: Get CVS Flavor chews for free! On sale for .99¢ and get back a .99¢ ExtraCare Buck!

Walgreens: FREE wound and skin care! On sale for $10 and get back a Register Reward for $10!

The Norwich Bulletin is sponsoring 4 public coupon workshops on October 26th!

10/26/2013 (Sat) Preston VFW

28 Spicer Rd. Preston CT

9:30AM - 12:30AM

2:30PM - 5:30PM