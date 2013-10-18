Apple Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Cindy’s Table

Cindy's Table with:
Apple Spiced Pork tenderloin
Ingredients
· 1 teaspoon sea salt
· 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
· 1 teaspoon ground ginger or grated fresh
· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
· 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
· 1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut crosswise into slices
· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided
· 1 tablespoon olive oil
· 1 small shallot, minced
· 2 apples, sliced
· 3 tablespoons organic honey
· 1/4 cup apple cider
· Fresh herbs for garnish
Directions
1. In a small bowl combine salt, pepper, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg.
2. Season both sides of you pork slices and let sit for 5 minutes.
3. Heat a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add in 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Once the pan is really hot add in pork slices. Cook each side for 3 minutes. Remove from pan and tent with foil to keep warm.
4. Add remaining tablespoon of butter then toss in shallots, apples and honey. Let saute for about 3 minutes. Add apple cider and add pork back to the pan.
5. Top with fresh herbs and serve!