Apple Spiced Pork Tenderloin with Cindy’s Table

Cindy's Table with:



Apple Spiced Pork tenderloin

Ingredients

· 1 teaspoon sea salt

· 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

· 1 teaspoon ground ginger or grated fresh

· 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

· 1 pound pork tenderloin, trimmed and cut crosswise into slices

· 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

· 1 tablespoon olive oil

· 1 small shallot, minced

· 2 apples, sliced

· 3 tablespoons organic honey

· 1/4 cup apple cider

· Fresh herbs for garnish

Directions

1. In a small bowl combine salt, pepper, ginger, cinnamon and nutmeg.

2. Season both sides of you pork slices and let sit for 5 minutes.

3. Heat a large saute pan over medium-high heat. Add in 1 tablespoon of butter and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Once the pan is really hot add in pork slices. Cook each side for 3 minutes. Remove from pan and tent with foil to keep warm.

4. Add remaining tablespoon of butter then toss in shallots, apples and honey. Let saute for about 3 minutes. Add apple cider and add pork back to the pan.

5. Top with fresh herbs and serve!