Attacked of an elderly woman leaves Watertown community on edge

Police have video footage of the possible suspects connected to a home invasion in the Oakville section of Watertown earlier this week.

Two men forced their way into an 87-year-old woman's home, which is located in the 600 block of Sunnyside Avenue, after asking to use the phone Wednesday.

"Oh I am bleeding, they hit me," said victim Alma York during the 911 calls, which were released Friday.



York told Eyewitness News she didn't let them in but gave them her cell phone to use outside. When it looked like they were giving the phone back, she said they forced their way inside.

"He pushed me back into the bathroom face down and held me there while the other guy went looking through the house," York said.

One of the suspects had a gun, which was used to pistol-whip York in the face, according to police.

During the invasion, the suspects took items such as her wallet, jewelry and her cell phone from her home and tore an earring out of her ear.

Police asked a nearby store owner for video from his surveillance cameras.

"They told me some lady had been pistol whipped and they are looking for the guys who did it," said Alan Hall, who owns a convenience store in the area of the incident.

State police have also obtained video from a nearby home that shows two men walking around.

"You don't know what's going to happen," said neighbor Andrew Scott. "It's bad, a heck of a way to live."

Scott said his wife is "a nervous wreck" after the home invasion, even though they always lock their doors.

Neighboring communities are being warned. The Wolcott Police Department is posting alerts on its Facebook and at senior centers telling people to be aware.

State police urged people not to open their doors, unless they know the person.



Police said one of the suspects is in his late teens or early 20s and is wearing a black jacket with the logo "Rugby" on it with gold and yellow lettering.

The second suspect is also in his late teens or early 20s with a blue and gray jacket that has camouflage print on the back. Both have heavy accents.

Police said the two suspects may be wanted in other home invasions in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 860-945-5200.



