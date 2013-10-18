No verdict in East Haven cops' bias trial

A Connecticut jury did not reach a verdict on their second day of deliberations in the trial of two East Haven police officers accused of violating the constitutional rights of Hispanics.

The 12-member jury will resume deliberations Monday in the case of David Cari and Dennis Spaulding. Jurors began discussing the case Thursday.

Cari and Spaulding were among four East Haven officers arrested by the FBI last year for allegedly harassing and abusing Hispanic immigrants. The other officers, Jason Zullo and John Miller, await sentencing after pleading guilty to reduced charges.

Jurors heard closing arguments Wednesday.

Lawyers for Cari and Spaulding said federal prosecutors didn't prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt, while prosecutors said the evidence showed the defendants engaged in racial profiling and harassment.

