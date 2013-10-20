Family of slain teacher holding 5K race

The family of a teacher killed in last December's school shootings in Newtown hopes to get dozens of people dressed as flamingos to run the streets of Stratford.

They've organized a road race, the Vicki Soto 5K, for Saturday, Nov. 2, in Soto's hometown. Soto was a 27-year-old first grade teacher at Sandy Hook Elementary School who authorities say tried to shield her students from the gunman who killed 20 children and six women.

Proceeds from the race will go to the Vicki Soto Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships to students seeking to become teachers.

Soto was a big fan of flamingos, and her family has used the bird as a symbol for their efforts.

The race has an entry fee of $26, in honor of the shooting's 26 victims.

