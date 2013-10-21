Food Network Star Runner Up Martie Duncan

Martie Duncan, Runner-Up on Season 8 of Food Network Star

and now Chief Party Thrower at MartieKnowsParties.com



MARTIE'S FIRE ROASTED CHIPOTLE CHILI

Ingredients:

2 pounds ground beef

1 large yellow onion, chopped

1 bottle of your favorite beer

2 28 ounce cans fire-roasted tomatoes, crushed (or whir them in the food processor)

2 15 ounce cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 small can sliced Jalapeno peppers, drained and diced very fine (be careful to wash your hands!)

2 cups fresh tomato salsa (find it at most stores or make your own recipe)

2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chipotle chili pepper (find it in the spice aisle; add a bit more if you like that smoky heat)

1 teaspoon black pepper

Directions:

Serve in individual Frito bags for easy serve, easy cleanup for tailgating! 1 tablespoon Kosher salt

Brown the ground beef and onion in a skillet until the beef is brown and the onions are softened. Drain off the liquid. Return to the heat and pour the beer over the mixture to deglaze the pan. Pour that mixture into your crock-pot. Add the remaining ingredients. Cover and cook on your lowest setting for 8 hours.

I like to serve in individual Frito bags... tastes just like the Chili Pie that my mom used to make! Set up a condiment bar with toppings so guests can customize to their taste.

Serve with condiments: Sour cream, grated cheese, sliced jalapenos, green onion, hot sauce, or any of your favorite chili toppings.