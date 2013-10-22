Twice Baked Twins and Their New Cookbook

To purchase their Book, The Judy and The Joy of Olive Oil and Pasta click here!
This is the first of a series of "Kitchen Table" books that are planned for 2014
-The first book in the series the Judy & Joy of....titled, Olive oil and Pasta is sponsored by Old World Olive Company in Michigan
-Part of the proceeds go to The Pink Fund
Today's Recipe: Lasagna Soup
Ingredients:
Directions
Heat oil in a large soup type pot. Add the meat of choice, cook 5 minutes. Add onions and garlic and sauté another 3-4 minutes. Chop tomatoes and add to pot. Add chicken broth and tomato paste to pot along with wine and parmesan cheese. Let simmer for an hour, taste and re-season.
When ready to serve, add the torn lasagna noodles to the pot. They take a bit to cook, so keep checking. If you need to add more broth at this point to compensate for the large chunks of noodles, go ahead. We also brought another pot of salted water to a boil and cooked some additional noodles.
Ladle the soup into big bowls and top with a big dollop of ricotta right in the center! Crusty bread is perfect too!
*any shape pasta works beautifully as well
**the soup was even better the next day, a bit thicker an richer in flavor. So go ahead and prepare a day ahead.
Parmesan Ricotta Ingredients
Mix all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!
