Twice Baked Twins and Their New Cookbook

This is the first of a series of "Kitchen Table" books that are planned for 2014

-The first book in the series the Judy & Joy of....titled, Olive oil and Pasta is sponsored by Old World Olive Company in Michigan

-Part of the proceeds go to The Pink Fund



Today's Recipe: Lasagna Soup

Ingredients:



2 -3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound Italian sausage, casings removed, or which ever meat you choose

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 lbs fresh tomatoes, we used campari

2 tablespoons tomato paste

4 cups chicken broth

Salt and pepper to taste

1/4-1/2 cups grated parmesan cheese

1/2 cup red wine

1/2 pound lasagna noodles broken into large pieces*

Directions

Heat oil in a large soup type pot. Add the meat of choice, cook 5 minutes. Add onions and garlic and sauté another 3-4 minutes. Chop tomatoes and add to pot. Add chicken broth and tomato paste to pot along with wine and parmesan cheese. Let simmer for an hour, taste and re-season.

When ready to serve, add the torn lasagna noodles to the pot. They take a bit to cook, so keep checking. If you need to add more broth at this point to compensate for the large chunks of noodles, go ahead. We also brought another pot of salted water to a boil and cooked some additional noodles.

Ladle the soup into big bowls and top with a big dollop of ricotta right in the center! Crusty bread is perfect too!

*any shape pasta works beautifully as well

**the soup was even better the next day, a bit thicker an richer in flavor. So go ahead and prepare a day ahead.

Parmesan Ricotta Ingredients

4 ounces ricotta

1/4 cup parmesan, grated

1/4 mozzarella, shredded

1 tablespoon basil and parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper

Mix all ingredients together and season with salt and pepper to taste. Enjoy!

