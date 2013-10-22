State holds 6th mortgage assistance event

Connecticut officials are planning the state's 6th event to help homeowners struggling to pay their mortgages.

The daylong, state-sponsored program will be held Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. Free parking will be available to attendees.

About 5,000 homeowners across the state have so far received assistance after attending these events, which enable homeowners to discuss loan modification and foreclosure prevention options.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy said it's "a great opportunity" for people having trouble making their mortgage payments.

Housing counselors will also be available to speak with attendees. Also federal, state and local agencies will provide information on job training, fuel assistance and other resources.

Numerous loan servicers are scheduled to be on hand, including Bank of America and CitiMortgage.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

