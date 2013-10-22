Pepe's white clam pizza named number 1 in country

The White Clam Pie from Frank Pepe's in New Haven. (Photo courtesy Frank Pepe's)

Connecticut is known for great pizza and now, a list shows that the nutmeg state has the number one pizza in the country.

Pizzas from three restaurants in New Haven were named in TheDailymeal.com's top 101 list. The site is devoted to news and trends about food and dining.

Frank Pepe's white clam pie was named the number one pizza in the country. Sally's Apizza's tomato pie was listed at number 7 and Modern Apizza's Italian bomb pizza at 11.

The sausage pie at Colony Pizza in Stamford was ranked number 27 and the Margherita pizza at Alforno in Old Saybrook was listed at number 68



