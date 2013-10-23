Recipe of the Week: Candy Corn Rice Krispies

Candy Corn-Marshmallow RICE KRISPIES
Click here for the full recipe.
What You Need
1/4 cup butter
6 cups JET-PUFFED Miniature Marshmallows
12 drops yellow food coloring
4 drops red food coloring
6 cups KELLOGG'S® RICE KRISPIES® cereal
2 cups candy corn
Make It
MICROWAVE butter in large microwaveable bowl on HIGH 45 sec. or until melted. Add marshmallows; toss to coat. Microwave 1-1/2 min. or until marshmallows are completely melted and mixture is well blended, stirring in food colorings after 45 sec.
ADD cereal and candy corn; mixwell. Press onto bottom of 13x9-inch pan sprayed with cooking spray.
COOL completely before cutting into 12 bars. Cut each bar diagonally in half.