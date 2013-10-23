Recipe of the Week: Candy Corn Rice Krispies

Candy Corn-Marshmallow RICE KRISPIES

What You Need

1/4 cup butter

6 cups JET-PUFFED Miniature Marshmallows

12 drops yellow food coloring

4 drops red food coloring

6 cups KELLOGG'S® RICE KRISPIES® cereal

2 cups candy corn

Make It

MICROWAVE butter in large microwaveable bowl on HIGH 45 sec. or until melted. Add marshmallows; toss to coat. Microwave 1-1/2 min. or until marshmallows are completely melted and mixture is well blended, stirring in food colorings after 45 sec.

ADD cereal and candy corn; mixwell. Press onto bottom of 13x9-inch pan sprayed with cooking spray.

COOL completely before cutting into 12 bars. Cut each bar diagonally in half.