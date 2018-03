Turkey Run 19

Sunday, October 27

All Bikes Welcome

To Benefit Foodshare

Bring 1 frozen (12lb) turkey per bike, or $20

Meet at Gengras Harley Davidson

10:00am - 11:30am

221 Governor Street, East Hartford

Parade leaves for Foodshare warehouse at 11:30am

For more info call John St Onge at (860) 573-3855 or click here!