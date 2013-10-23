Man drives vehicle up state capitol stairs in Utah

Utah state troopers have identified a Layton man who drove his pickup truck up the steps of the state Capitol building and was subdued with a punch in the face.

Utah Highway Patrol officials say 36-year-old Gerald Weston Green was taken to the hospital for injuries to his mouth and for a mental evaluation after the incident Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say troopers watching security cameras saw Green's truck climb about two dozen steps and park outside the building. He then left his vehicle and tried to enter the historic Supreme Court room on the third floor.

UHP Capt. Barton Blair says Green claimed Capitol was his home and he had the right to be there.

Officials say a Taser failed to subdue Green, so an officer punched him.

(Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)