Cousin granted $15K bail in Hernandez case

A cousin of Aaron Hernandez has been granted bail with conditions as she faces charges in connection with the murder case against the former New England Patriots player.

On Thursday, a judge set $15,000 cash bail for Tanya Singleton. She has been held without bail since pleading not guilty to criminal contempt and conspiracy to commit accessory after the fact. Singleton's attorney said she would not immediately post bail.

Prosecutors say Singleton helped Hernandez's "right-hand man" Ernest Wallace travel to Florida after Odin Lloyd's killing and discussed helping Hernandez associate Carlos Ortiz flee to Puerto Rico. Wallace and Ortiz have pleaded not guilty to accessory after the fact charges.

Singleton also refused to testify before the grand jury despite immunity.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty to murder in Lloyd's death.

Copyright 2013 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.